Medical marijuana dispensaries in Tekonsha, Michigan
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- MED
11. Fire Creek (Medical)17.2 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I went in for my first visit and I was very pleased. right upon arrival I was greeted very kindly and the front desk person helped me out and get assigned in. once I got in, it just got better. the selection was expansive which makes sense once I saw the prices. prices are some of the best I've seen in the area. from flower to edibles, selection and prices are hard to beat. I will definitely be going back.read full review
- MED
21. Green Tree Relief (Medical)21.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Amazing Quality, Over-the-top Selection, Unbelievable Service!!! I've Been Shopping Here Since June '20, They Have Never Let Me Down, Prices Reflect Quality! Locally-owned, Owner Works Hands on Inside the Shop With Her Workers Ensuring The Utmost Care-Given! 20% off new customers and another 20% off on your B-day! BudClub Rewards per dollar spent, Stop in and check out this wonderful Provisioning Center in Reading, Michigan!read full review
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