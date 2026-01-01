Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Tekonsha, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 693
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- REC
4. Consume Cannabis Co. - Quincy (Recreational)11.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Parking lot is small but security has your back and will get you in and out. You can get great weed lots of places but this store has a vibe. All the employees are great. Literally made me feel like I was out shopping with extended family. Got some great deals and had a blast too. Thanks guys!read full review
- REC
12. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins30.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
16. High Profile - Constantine39.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
19. RECWEED.COM - 24hr Delivery Service30.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
I ordered an eighth of Eleven Roses on sale and not only is the product pretty good (especially for the price) but the service was great! Jose is such a great driver. He's always fast, friendly, polite, and professional! I swear I ordered it and had it at my door in less than 20 mins! Thank you!read full review
- MED & REC
21. Lume Cannabis Co - Jackson31.2 mi away
Been coming here regularly for almost four years. When I moved here, I tried every dispensary in town. It didn't take me long at all to choose Lume as my favorite in the area. I've never had a poor experience, whether I shop in store or place an online order they always have what I'm looking for and the order is correct. Many employees recognize me and call me by name, that goes a long way toward creating a comfortable yet professional atmosphere. I never get the hard sell here! I think that's my #1 reason for choosing Lume Jacksonread full review
- REC
24. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)32.8 mi away
- REC
26. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)33.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- MED & REC
28. 20 Past 4 Provisioning Center34.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
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