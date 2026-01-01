Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 414
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JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 161 dealsPickup6.5 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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- REC
5. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles18.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- REC
9. nuEra Chicago (Recreational)7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MED & REC
11. Zen Leaf - Rogers ParkPickup56.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
It was the first time in a dispensary where I encountered a very friendly clerk with abundant knowledge. Her name is Julissa. I had a lot of questions to figure out the strain and the dosage for my issues. She was great at picking the right one for me. It is farther away, but I will return here for my medical marijuana needs. Thank you, Julissa; you should get a raise!read full review
- MED & REC
12. Zen Leaf - EvanstonPickup in under 30 mins57.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- REC
15. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)32.0 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- REC
17. Phix MI38.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
21. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - River North52.9 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
The overall service was exemplary as it pertained to conveyance of knowledge of the strains and practices their benefits. I was impressed with her willingness to timely transitions per my requests for additional information. Well done Sunnyside, KIM K is definitely on the Sunnyside of the Streetread full review
- REC
25. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins61.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
27. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins64.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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