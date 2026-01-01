Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 433
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JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 161 dealsPickup6.5 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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- REC
5. High Profile - Buchanan13.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
6. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles18.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED & REC
9. Zen Leaf - Rogers ParkPickup56.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
It was the first time in a dispensary where I encountered a very friendly clerk with abundant knowledge. Her name is Julissa. I had a lot of questions to figure out the strain and the dosage for my issues. She was great at picking the right one for me. It is farther away, but I will return here for my medical marijuana needs. Thank you, Julissa; you should get a raise!read full review
- MED & REC
10. Zen Leaf - EvanstonPickup in under 30 mins57.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- REC
13. High Profile - Constantine48.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
14. Phix MI38.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
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17. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - River North52.9 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
The overall service was exemplary as it pertained to conveyance of knowledge of the strains and practices their benefits. I was impressed with her willingness to timely transitions per my requests for additional information. Well done Sunnyside, KIM K is definitely on the Sunnyside of the Streetread full review
- MED & REC
20. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville54.7 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
Jason was my budtender today at Sunnyside Wrigleyville and he really knows his strains very knowledgeable and friendly. Companies need people like Jason. He's the reason why companies thrive and become successful he's at the front lines making sure people are satisfied and no matter how good the product is, if the service doesn't match you won't get customers back. Kudos Jason, you're AWESOME and have a positive vibe we need more people like you in the world.read full review
- REC
27. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins61.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
29. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins64.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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