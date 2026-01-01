Dispensaries with industry discounts in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 303
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- REC
3. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles18.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- REC
7. Phix MI38.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
11. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - River North52.9 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
The overall service was exemplary as it pertained to conveyance of knowledge of the strains and practices their benefits. I was impressed with her willingness to timely transitions per my requests for additional information. Well done Sunnyside, KIM K is definitely on the Sunnyside of the Streetread full review
- MED & REC
13. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville54.7 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
Jason was my budtender today at Sunnyside Wrigleyville and he really knows his strains very knowledgeable and friendly. Companies need people like Jason. He's the reason why companies thrive and become successful he's at the front lines making sure people are satisfied and no matter how good the product is, if the service doesn't match you won't get customers back. Kudos Jason, you're AWESOME and have a positive vibe we need more people like you in the world.read full review
- REC
17. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins61.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
21. Star Buds - Westmont17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins70.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
22. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
24. Aroma HillPickup in under 30 mins80.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
- REC
25. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup80.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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