Dispensaries with military discounts in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 520
Sponsored Dispensaries
- REC
7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
All Dispensary results
- REC
4. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles18.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- REC
7. nuEra Chicago (Recreational)7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- REC
11. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)32.0 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- REC
17. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - River North52.9 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
The overall service was exemplary as it pertained to conveyance of knowledge of the strains and practices their benefits. I was impressed with her willingness to timely transitions per my requests for additional information. Well done Sunnyside, KIM K is definitely on the Sunnyside of the Streetread full review
- MED & REC
20. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville54.7 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
Jason was my budtender today at Sunnyside Wrigleyville and he really knows his strains very knowledgeable and friendly. Companies need people like Jason. He's the reason why companies thrive and become successful he's at the front lines making sure people are satisfied and no matter how good the product is, if the service doesn't match you won't get customers back. Kudos Jason, you're AWESOME and have a positive vibe we need more people like you in the world.read full review
- REC
26. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins61.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
29. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins64.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.