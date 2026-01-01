Dispensaries with student discounts in Three Oaks, Michigan
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- REC
2. High Profile - Buchanan13.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
3. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles18.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- REC
6. High Profile - Constantine48.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
7. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)32.0 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- REC
12. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - River North52.9 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
The overall service was exemplary as it pertained to conveyance of knowledge of the strains and practices their benefits. I was impressed with her willingness to timely transitions per my requests for additional information. Well done Sunnyside, KIM K is definitely on the Sunnyside of the Streetread full review
- MED & REC
14. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville54.7 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
Jason was my budtender today at Sunnyside Wrigleyville and he really knows his strains very knowledgeable and friendly. Companies need people like Jason. He's the reason why companies thrive and become successful he's at the front lines making sure people are satisfied and no matter how good the product is, if the service doesn't match you won't get customers back. Kudos Jason, you're AWESOME and have a positive vibe we need more people like you in the world.read full review
- REC
17. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins61.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
20. Star Buds - Westmont17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins70.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
21. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
22. Star Buds - Hoffman19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins77.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- REC
23. Aroma HillPickup in under 30 mins80.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
- REC
24. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup80.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
26. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup110.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MED & REC
30. Amazing BudzPickup132.3 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
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