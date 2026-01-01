Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1085
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JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 161 dealsPickup6.5 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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- REC
5. High Profile - Buchanan13.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
10. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles18.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED
14. NOBO - Edwardsburg (MED)27.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Britney and Kesha are always looking out for the best intentions in their customers! That’s why I prefer going to NOBO knowing there’s always friendly service and the speediest too! I’ve gone to nobo for a couple years now and will continue being my home dispensary for how amazing the staff is and and products as wellread full review
- REC
20. nuEra Chicago (Recreational)7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MED & REC
24. Zen Leaf - Rogers ParkPickup56.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
It was the first time in a dispensary where I encountered a very friendly clerk with abundant knowledge. Her name is Julissa. I had a lot of questions to figure out the strain and the dosage for my issues. She was great at picking the right one for me. It is farther away, but I will return here for my medical marijuana needs. Thank you, Julissa; you should get a raise!read full review
- MED & REC
25. Zen Leaf - EvanstonPickup in under 30 mins57.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- REC
28. High Profile - Constantine48.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
29. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)32.0 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- MED
30. DOJA - Watervliet (Medical)32.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I recently visited Doja, and it was hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I’ve ever had! The vibe of the place is welcoming and laid-back, making it easy to browse through their impressive selection. But what really stood out was the amazing service from Angela, our budtender. She took the time to ask about our preferences and expertly guided us through some of her personal favorites. Her knowledge and enthusiasm made the entire experience so much more enjoyable. Thanks to Angela, we left with the perfect products for us! Highly recommend Doja and will definitely be coming back.read full review
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