Medical marijuana dispensaries in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 817
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- MED & REC
5. Levels - Niles18.7 mi away
- MED
7. NOBO - Edwardsburg (MED)27.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Britney and Kesha are always looking out for the best intentions in their customers! That’s why I prefer going to NOBO knowing there’s always friendly service and the speediest too! I’ve gone to nobo for a couple years now and will continue being my home dispensary for how amazing the staff is and and products as wellread full review
- MED
10. DOJA - Watervliet (Medical)32.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I recently visited Doja, and it was hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I’ve ever had! The vibe of the place is welcoming and laid-back, making it easy to browse through their impressive selection. But what really stood out was the amazing service from Angela, our budtender. She took the time to ask about our preferences and expertly guided us through some of her personal favorites. Her knowledge and enthusiasm made the entire experience so much more enjoyable. Thanks to Angela, we left with the perfect products for us! Highly recommend Doja and will definitely be coming back.read full review
- MED & REC
20. Windy City Cannabis - Posen56.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
Place is hands down the best.These people Here especially IZZY make you feel like you been knowing them for years,was having a weird not bad day just walking in changes your Vibe not because you getting your Medicine but because it feel homely.Shoutout to the staff here the Women here no Bud TRUST MEread full review
- MED & REC
22. Ascend Cannabis - Logan Square56.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MED
27. Cannabist - Chicago (medical)Pickup in under 30 mins60.3 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
My to go guy Erick is always on point. Great place with great environment. Staff is phenomenal, always friendly. Great deals every week. Never feel rush when having a conversation with staff and above all security here greets you with a welcome smile great way to set the tone. Keep upread full review
- MED
29. EarthMed - Addison (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins71.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is the best dispensary I have gone to! I drive past a few dispensaries just to come here. The staff is very knowledgeable and never makes you feel rushed while you ask questions. They are always running really good sales too so you can always get a nice deal. Also, I am in a wheelchair, and before that used and cane, and they are always helping me with doors and anything else I need. Everyone here always goes above and beyond every time I come, which is why I pass up a place I could “walk” to from my house just to come here.read full review
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