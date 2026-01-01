Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 34
Sponsored Dispensaries
JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 161 dealsPickup6.5 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
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- REC
4. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins61.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
5. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine56 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins95.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
14. JARS Cannabis - River Rouge46 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins181.1 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
- MED & REC
18. JARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens59 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins197.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
22. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup496.5 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- REC
28. JARS Cannabis - Hazel Park42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins186.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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