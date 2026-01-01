Asian-owned dispensaries in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-12 of 12
Sponsored Dispensaries
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7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
All Dispensary results
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1. Tru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights1 dealPickup73.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
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2. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
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3. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup80.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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4. Happy Times Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup in under 30 mins407.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Everything about this place is awesome. I used to go to a dispensary in E Amherst and it was so inconvenient and so much more of a process every time I went. This one had a personal appeal, i told them what i was looking for and she showed me exactly what I was looking for. It's my new dispensary of choiceread full review
6. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup496.5 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
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