Dispensaries accepting cash in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1228
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JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 162 dealsPickup6.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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- REC
6. High Profile - Buchanan13.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
11. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles18.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
16. NOBO - Edwardsburg (MED)27.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Britney and Kesha are always looking out for the best intentions in their customers! That’s why I prefer going to NOBO knowing there’s always friendly service and the speediest too! I’ve gone to nobo for a couple years now and will continue being my home dispensary for how amazing the staff is and and products as wellread full review
- REC
24. nuEra Chicago (Recreational)7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & REC
28. Zen Leaf - Rogers ParkPickup56.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
It was the first time in a dispensary where I encountered a very friendly clerk with abundant knowledge. Her name is Julissa. I had a lot of questions to figure out the strain and the dosage for my issues. She was great at picking the right one for me. It is farther away, but I will return here for my medical marijuana needs. Thank you, Julissa; you should get a raise!read full review
- MED & REC
29. Zen Leaf - EvanstonPickup in under 30 mins57.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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