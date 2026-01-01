Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Three Rivers, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 136
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. Phix MI21.1 mi awayClosed until 6am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
2. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles32.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
4. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club55.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
9. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins111.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- REC
11. Star Buds - Westmont17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins121.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- REC
13. Star Buds - Hoffman19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins125.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- MED
15. Nature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)32 dealsDeliveryPickup133.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
24. Missouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins346.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
29. Hippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup407.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
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