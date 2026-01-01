Dispensaries with industry discounts in Three Rivers, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 303
All Dispensary results
- REC
4. Phix MI21.1 mi awayClosed until 6am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
7. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles32.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
11. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club55.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- MED & REC
14. Shangri-La - Delphos1 deal101.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
20. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins111.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- REC
25. Star Buds - Westmont17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins121.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- REC
27. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins126.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
30. Aroma HillPickup in under 30 mins129.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
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