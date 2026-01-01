Dispensaries with senior discounts in Three Rivers, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 517
All Dispensary results
- REC
4. High Profile - Constantine7.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
9. Phix MI21.1 mi awayClosed until 6am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
10. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)21.3 mi away
- REC
11. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)24.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- REC
12. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins37.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
15. High Profile - Buchanan37.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
16. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
17. Potters Cannabis Boutique31.2 mi awayOpen until 12am ET
First impression, lobby is welcoming and open space unlike most lobbies, they have someone escort you and ask you what you are looking for vs the traditional walk in and fend for yourself route. They have this amazing selfie wall and the displays gives Kay jewelers vibes but over all clean and fair prices in every categories.read full review
- REC
18. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)31.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
19. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles32.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
24. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)36.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:59pm ET
- REC
27. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club55.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- MED & REC
30. Amazing BudzPickup81.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
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