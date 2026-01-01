Medical marijuana dispensaries in Three Rivers, Michigan
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- MED & REC
9. PUFF Cannabis Company - Kalamazoo21.3 mi away
First time shopping, you get 30% off your entire order and a freebie! Plus, I signed up for their rewards beforehand and had $10 store credit just for making an account and was able to apply it to my order! On top of that, the lions had won, which they gave me another $10 reward for!!! Will definitely be back; huge selection, competitive deals, knowledgeable and friendly staff. This is my new spot!read full review
- MED
15. NOBO - Edwardsburg (MED)25.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Britney and Kesha are always looking out for the best intentions in their customers! That’s why I prefer going to NOBO knowing there’s always friendly service and the speediest too! I’ve gone to nobo for a couple years now and will continue being my home dispensary for how amazing the staff is and and products as wellread full review
- MED & REC
24. Levels - Niles32.9 mi away
- MED
30. Fire Creek (Medical)34.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
I went in for my first visit and I was very pleased. right upon arrival I was greeted very kindly and the front desk person helped me out and get assigned in. once I got in, it just got better. the selection was expansive which makes sense once I saw the prices. prices are some of the best I've seen in the area. from flower to edibles, selection and prices are hard to beat. I will definitely be going back.read full review
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