Medical marijuana dispensaries in Traverse City, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 682
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- MED
6. Nature's Releaf - Acme6.2 mi awayClosed until Friday at 10am ET
- MED
9. Lume Cannabis Co. - Honor (Medical)21.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED & REC
14. HumbleBee Provisioning Center42.6 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
I have not paid a visit to humblebee yet, but I intend to!!!! Hands down the best live resin in Michigan that I have found to this date. Recommend using the lloweat possible voltage and temperature for optimal vaping experience. Keep those live resin carts coming Humblebeee!! Great medicine!read full review
- MED
20. Nature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)32 dealsDeliveryPickup201.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
21. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup203.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MED
23. Cannabist - Chicago (medical)Pickup in under 30 mins221.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
My to go guy Erick is always on point. Great place with great environment. Staff is phenomenal, always friendly. Great deals every week. Never feel rush when having a conversation with staff and above all security here greets you with a welcome smile great way to set the tone. Keep upread full review
- MED
26. EarthMed - Addison (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins230.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
This place is the best dispensary I have gone to! I drive past a few dispensaries just to come here. The staff is very knowledgeable and never makes you feel rushed while you ask questions. They are always running really good sales too so you can always get a nice deal. Also, I am in a wheelchair, and before that used and cane, and they are always helping me with doors and anything else I need. Everyone here always goes above and beyond every time I come, which is why I pass up a place I could “walk” to from my house just to come here.read full review
- MED & REC
29. Shangri-La - Delphos1 deal278.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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