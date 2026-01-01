Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Traverse City, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 55
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUS
10. Big Indian Smoke Lounge and Dispensary359.9 mi awayClosed until 8:30am ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- REC
11. Lake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley365.3 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
- INDIGENOUS
16. Smokahontas and Co.377.1 mi awayClosed until 6am ET
- INDIGENOUS
18. Top LeafPickup in under 30 mins384.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUS
23. Allegheny Riverfront Panama Reds WholesalePickup390.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
Baja Splash strain has a very fruity smell and taste. It has a nice easy draw. You ease into your high...it doesn't hit you in the head, lol. It's a very heady high. I was giggly at first then very chill. It's a nice choice for hanging out with friends. It also helped my chronic pain.read full review
- REC
27. Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickup398.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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