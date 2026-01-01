Dispensaries accepting cash in Traverse City, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1022
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- MED
6. Lume Cannabis Co. - Honor (Medical)21.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
8. Northern Native Cannabis Company22.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- REC
12. Exclusive Gaylord - Recreational48.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
My husband and I shopped here and Ryan was amazing. He helped us find what we were looking for and really spent a lot of time getting us the best deals for what we were looking for. While there we chatted with a few other employees. I wish I had caught their names as well, they were very knowledgeable. We will definitely be shopping again here. Amazing people!!!read full review
- REC
17. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup115.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
18. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine56 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins122.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
19. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw45 dealsPickup in under 30 mins123.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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