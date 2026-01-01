Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Traverse City, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 505
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- MED
4. Lume Cannabis Co. - Honor (Medical)21.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
6. Northern Native Cannabis Company22.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- REC
22. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins165.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
23. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins172.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
26. Ultra Cannabis (REC)Pickup197.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
27. Greenlight Park City201.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I recently had the pleasure of being assisted by Joey, and it was an outstanding experience. Joey's friendly and approachable demeanor made me feel instantly at ease. He has a unique talent for making customers feel special and valued. Joey's attention to detail and personalized service were truly exceptional. He went out of his way to understand my needs and preferences, ensuring that I felt like a favorite customer. His dedication and genuine care for his customers are evident in every interaction. What impressed me the most was his ability to listen to my specific needs and find the best deals that perfectly matched what I was looking for. His recommendations were spot-on, ensuring I got the best value for my money. Joey took the time to explain everything in detail, making sure I understood each step of the purchasing process and felt confident in my decisions. If you're looking for someone who combines professionalism with a personal touch, I highly recommend Joey. His warmth and commitment to excellent service made my experience truly memorable. Thank you, Joey, for going above and beyond!read full review
- MED
28. Nature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)32 dealsDeliveryPickup201.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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