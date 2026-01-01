Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Turner, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 355
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup36.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
2. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw45 dealsPickup in under 30 mins49.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
13. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins79.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & REC
22. JARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens59 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins115.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- MED
29. Nature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)32 dealsDeliveryPickup120.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.