Dispensaries with senior discounts in Turner, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 432
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- REC
2. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup36.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
4. Shango - Bay City (Recreational)36.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
18. Nature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)32 dealsDeliveryPickup120.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & REC
22. Amazing BudzPickup156.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
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