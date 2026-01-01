Dispensaries with student discounts in Turner, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 210
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- MED & REC
9. Amazing BudzPickup156.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- MED & REC
14. Nirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)209.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
18. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins257.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- REC
20. Star Buds - Hoffman19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins260.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- REC
22. Aroma HillPickup in under 30 mins263.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
- REC
24. Star Buds - Westmont17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins266.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- REC
26. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins267.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
28. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup284.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- REC
29. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup293.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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