Dispensaries with parking on-site in Turner, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 679
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup36.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
2. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw45 dealsPickup in under 30 mins49.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
8. Consume Cannabis Co. - Bay City40.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Very professional and knowledgeable about all products I've been to just about every despensary in bay county and these folks are the best by far the flower they have is very good even the cheaper stuff and u definitely get your money's worth the staff are just great and funny people love it even there staff up front and there security guard is by the best I've seen good dude u feel saferead full review
- REC
18. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins79.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & REC
27. JARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens59 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins115.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
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