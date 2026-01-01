Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Turner, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 56
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUS
9. Big Indian Smoke Lounge and Dispensary259.9 mi awayClosed until 8:30am ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- INDIGENOUS
14. Smokahontas and Co.278.8 mi awayClosed until 6am ET
- INDIGENOUS
16. Top LeafPickup in under 30 mins284.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUS
21. Allegheny Riverfront Panama Reds WholesalePickup290.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
Baja Splash strain has a very fruity smell and taste. It has a nice easy draw. You ease into your high...it doesn't hit you in the head, lol. It's a very heady high. I was giggly at first then very chill. It's a nice choice for hanging out with friends. It also helped my chronic pain.read full review
- REC
25. Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickup298.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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