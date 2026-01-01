Dispensaries accepting cash in Turner, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1094
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- REC
4. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup36.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
5. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw45 dealsPickup in under 30 mins49.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
10. Shango - Bay City (Recreational)36.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED & REC
12. Rair - Bay City36.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I shop at the one in Muskegon. Everyone there is knowledgeable, compassionate, interested in helping he's your ills with cannabis products. The quality of their products keeps me coming back through the door. Smiling faces and joyous employees makes it feel like I'm coming home. The fact that they use aeroponics, make their own edibles, and are investing in the communities in which they've set up shop, makes this my favorite dispensary to shop. Then I have the delivery option. It is awesome to walk in the door and be greeted with a "hey Dee, how you doing. What can we help you with today."read full review
- REC
16. Hashish Boyz (Recreational)37.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED
17. Hashish Boyz (Medical)37.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
20. Consume Cannabis Co. - Bay City40.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Very professional and knowledgeable about all products I've been to just about every despensary in bay county and these folks are the best by far the flower they have is very good even the cheaper stuff and u definitely get your money's worth the staff are just great and funny people love it even there staff up front and there security guard is by the best I've seen good dude u feel saferead full review
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