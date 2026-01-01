Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Turner, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 548
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- REC
3. Shango - Bay City (Recreational)36.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED & REC
4. Rair - Bay City36.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I shop at the one in Muskegon. Everyone there is knowledgeable, compassionate, interested in helping he's your ills with cannabis products. The quality of their products keeps me coming back through the door. Smiling faces and joyous employees makes it feel like I'm coming home. The fact that they use aeroponics, make their own edibles, and are investing in the communities in which they've set up shop, makes this my favorite dispensary to shop. Then I have the delivery option. It is awesome to walk in the door and be greeted with a "hey Dee, how you doing. What can we help you with today."read full review
- REC
7. Consume Cannabis Co. - Bay City40.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Very professional and knowledgeable about all products I've been to just about every despensary in bay county and these folks are the best by far the flower they have is very good even the cheaper stuff and u definitely get your money's worth the staff are just great and funny people love it even there staff up front and there security guard is by the best I've seen good dude u feel saferead full review
- REC
13. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins79.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
18. Ultra Cannabis (REC)Pickup119.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
20. Nature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)32 dealsDeliveryPickup120.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
26. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins156.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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