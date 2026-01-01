Dispensaries with industry discounts in Twin Lake, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 248
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- REC
4. New Standard - Park Place - Recreational11.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
- REC
6. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids41.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- REC
7. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club50.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
15. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup114.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
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20. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins134.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
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21. Aroma HillPickup in under 30 mins135.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
- REC
26. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins140.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
27. Star Buds - Westmont17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins141.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
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