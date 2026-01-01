Dispensaries with senior discounts in Twin Lake, Michigan
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- MED & REC
1. High Profile - Muskegon10.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
2. High Profile - Grant17.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- REC
6. New Standard - Park Place - Recreational11.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
- REC
8. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
10. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids41.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- REC
11. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club50.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
20. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins106.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
22. Greenlight Park City111.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I recently had the pleasure of being assisted by Joey, and it was an outstanding experience. Joey's friendly and approachable demeanor made me feel instantly at ease. He has a unique talent for making customers feel special and valued. Joey's attention to detail and personalized service were truly exceptional. He went out of his way to understand my needs and preferences, ensuring that I felt like a favorite customer. His dedication and genuine care for his customers are evident in every interaction. What impressed me the most was his ability to listen to my specific needs and find the best deals that perfectly matched what I was looking for. His recommendations were spot-on, ensuring I got the best value for my money. Joey took the time to explain everything in detail, making sure I understood each step of the purchasing process and felt confident in my decisions. If you're looking for someone who combines professionalism with a personal touch, I highly recommend Joey. His warmth and commitment to excellent service made my experience truly memorable. Thank you, Joey, for going above and beyond!read full review
- REC
24. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup114.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- MED & REC
27. Zen Leaf - EvanstonPickup in under 30 mins119.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & REC
28. Zen Leaf - Rogers ParkPickup120.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
It was the first time in a dispensary where I encountered a very friendly clerk with abundant knowledge. Her name is Julissa. I had a lot of questions to figure out the strain and the dosage for my issues. She was great at picking the right one for me. It is farther away, but I will return here for my medical marijuana needs. Thank you, Julissa; you should get a raise!read full review
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