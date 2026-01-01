Drive-thru dispensaries in Twin Lake, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 90
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
4. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins106.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- MED
8. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup169.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
11. CERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield264.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Certified company does a very great job with customer service/ care for their customers. Their buildings are always sweet with artwork, colorful designs, awesome they remodel, old restaurants. And the quality of their house flower is spot on for the Ohio market, great strains, good prices & deals. Budtenders know there flower and can help. Come back againread full review
- MED
12. Pure Ohio Wellness - Dayton265.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MED
13. Greenlight - Marengo267.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & REC
17. Shangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal287.2 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
- INDIGENOUS
23. Chronic Link 3Pickup379.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- INDIGENOUS
25. Smokahontas and Co.390.5 mi awayClosed until 6am ET
- MED & REC
28. Shangri-La Columbia Superstore1 dealPickup440.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:59pm CT
- MED & REC
30. Shangri-La - Columbia South1 dealPickup in under 30 mins444.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
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