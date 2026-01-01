Dispensaries with parking on-site in Twin Lake, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 682
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- MED & REC
1. High Profile - Muskegon10.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
2. High Profile - Grant17.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
9. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine56 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins34.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
13. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
17. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids41.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- REC
19. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club50.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
24. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins82.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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