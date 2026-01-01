Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Twin Lake, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 32
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1. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine56 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins34.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
7. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 162 dealsPickup113.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
9. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins134.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MED & REC
19. JARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens59 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins173.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- REC
27. JARS Cannabis - Hazel Park42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins168.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
30. JARS Cannabis - Iron River53 dealsPickup222.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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