Medical marijuana dispensaries in Utica, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1012
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- MED
1. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup9.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MED
11. LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren9.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
13. Sozo - Warren (MED)10.9 mi away
Look the worm facility is closed but I've been getting your product from King of budz. That said I can't wait every time I see something from your facility I run and get it because there's so much following going around now you guys have got the best quality weed hands down in the state of Michigan and I know that's a bold statement but I am a weed smoker for 40 years and I know what I'm talking about I am so tired of going to the dispensary and get a movie or mildew weed so you know what I only buy social weed because so so weed is Not high-microbial and Not my mildew.. it takes the stress off of my mind to know that I can go get some souls or we even got to worry about it being messed up or so high in microbial it tastes like crap you guys like I said hands down across the state of Michigan is the best grower of the product hands down I just can't say enough about your product man I appreciate you guys although I am upset about the facility on Hoover being closed but hopefully you get it back soon and thank you for always putting out a good productread full review
- MED & REC
17. Green Buddha Cannabis Co.12.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & REC
21. Flavors Detroit12.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I come here just for the premium shake because nobody else has strain-specific shake, especially of this magnitude in variety. Their shake is better than most prepackaged ounces from other places. I’ve acquired a few strains specifically for their effects, and wasn’t disappointed at all. Great and friendly staff. Very convenient service, just sitting in the car. I want to try all the “flavors” of cannabis this place offers, they’re all amazing so far.read full review
- MED & REC
22. STIIIZY Ferndale12.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I am honored to be their first review. Johnny was my budtender, and I cannot begin to explain how great the experience was. For starters, the energy is THERE. He was chatty (which I love) and knew his stuff. He was giving forensics informative 1/100 iykyk. He asked me if I knew what I wanted (I only kinda knew) so he talked me through it. We got to the distillates and he showed me the house carts. If you don't have a battery of your own, give it a shot. Whether you're a novice getting into cannabis for the first time or, a veteran who knows what they like, STIIIVY is a great place to go. They have a no-touch/open container policy which means they don't open the containers for the sniff test. I know it's not ideal but they are a new dispensary, and the last thing they need is a contaminated product. At some point, they might start using aerated sample containers and boxes w/ magnifying lenses like some dispensaries. The cases are very organized, starting with flower, and working your way up to concentrates. The space is clean, bright and welcoming. They've got good first time visit deals and they have a great "referral" program. Bring in a friend, even if they don't buy and you get a discount you can use during that trip. First time visit but it wont be the last, I promise you that. Thanks Johnny.read full review
- MED
24. Helping Hand Holistic Center12.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
27. Green Cure - Detroit14.5 mi away
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