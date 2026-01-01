Woman-owned dispensaries in Utica, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 256
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
7. Flavors Detroit12.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I come here just for the premium shake because nobody else has strain-specific shake, especially of this magnitude in variety. Their shake is better than most prepackaged ounces from other places. I’ve acquired a few strains specifically for their effects, and wasn’t disappointed at all. Great and friendly staff. Very convenient service, just sitting in the car. I want to try all the “flavors” of cannabis this place offers, they’re all amazing so far.read full review
- REC
10. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins32.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
15. Nirvana Center - Monroe54.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Moe took the time to explain to my wife what the difference in brand, strand, and potency of edibles for the health issues she is dealing with. Drake is also just as knowledgeable in the products and has never steered me wrong in what my wife and I buy. This is probably the best dispensary I have ever had the pleasure to deal with. If you have any questions this is the place to have them answered.read full review
- MED & REC
18. Amazing BudzPickup73.0 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- REC
20. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins129.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
23. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins178.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
29. Happy Times Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup in under 30 mins216.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Everything about this place is awesome. I used to go to a dispensary in E Amherst and it was so inconvenient and so much more of a process every time I went. This one had a personal appeal, i told them what i was looking for and she showed me exactly what I was looking for. It's my new dispensary of choiceread full review
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