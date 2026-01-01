Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Vassar, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 33
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
2. StorehousePickup in under 30 mins453.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MED
4. Fresh Delaware - NewarkPickup in under 30 mins479.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- INDIGENOUS
5. High End HealingDeliveryPickup237.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
6. Green Cross Detroit - West65.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I moved to the far side, so I rarely get there. Bought an ounce of Golden Goat, which they have had twice before. This harvest is fire, perfect firmness of velvet buds, smooth and flavorful, the quality which other dispensaries call Reserve and Top Shelf. Thank you Green Cross for selling REAL marijuana (not shaken, not stirred). I’ve been stopping in for almost 4 years, and the integrity of the weed that you have always had is still intact with me. Fire every purchase, and I love fire weeds. Thank y’all for great service and great weed at better than fair prices! ;)read full review
- REC
14. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids97.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- MED
20. Nature's Releaf - Acme135.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
21. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club142.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- MED
25. Green Life DC456.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED
28. Green Goods - Duluth483.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I liked the blue dream, the one I didn't like were black maple, not Terpy. friendly awesome staff, you go in the first door to check in, they have a tablet to select your order, they have some accessories and bings available I didn't get a look on pricing. the security guard was friendly, everything is goodread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.