Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Vassar, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1184
All Dispensary results
- REC
2. JARS Cannabis - SaginawPickup in under 30 mins19.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
4. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup24.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
5. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
15. The Fire Station Wellness Center16.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
My favorite dispo hands down. I drive nearly 2 hours for them and I am never disappointed. They are always quick to mend a problem if there is one (forgot to grab my wax but held one for me the next time I came in) love the place! I dont want them to open up for rec though, keep that wonderful flower for medical patients only ;)read full review
- REC
18. Consume Cannabis Co. - Bay City20.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Very professional and knowledgeable about all products I've been to just about every despensary in bay county and these folks are the best by far the flower they have is very good even the cheaper stuff and u definitely get your money's worth the staff are just great and funny people love it even there staff up front and there security guard is by the best I've seen good dude u feel saferead full review
20. Genesee Harvest Company21.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
This is the place for Flint's medical patients to get literally ANYTHING you need. Just went my first time and the receptionist/budtender Kayla was amazing and did a great job explaining and showing everything they had to offer. I was blown away with everything. After going to Detroit dispensaries for so long, I feel so happy to not having to make that trip ever again. Thank You GHC!read full review
- MED
24. PUFF Cannabis Company (Medical)22.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
26. Hashish Boyz (Recreational)23.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
28. Shango - Bay City (Recreational)23.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.