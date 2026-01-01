Medical marijuana dispensaries in Vassar, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 932
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- MED
13. The Fire Station Wellness Center16.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
My favorite dispo hands down. I drive nearly 2 hours for them and I am never disappointed. They are always quick to mend a problem if there is one (forgot to grab my wax but held one for me the next time I came in) love the place! I dont want them to open up for rec though, keep that wonderful flower for medical patients only ;)read full review
- MED
14. Green Light District (MED)17.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I don't know about their smoke but their clones have been top shelf. I still have the Huge Fat budded Elvis OG and a Lemon Kush I got there and I love them. They did a good clone selection. I wish I could get another Sweet Black Angel because that was pretty good. It had a nice tight bud with a delicious blackberry flavour with a decent effect. I was sad to see them stop offering clones since they have all been great and clean.read full review
- MED
19. PUFF Cannabis Company (Medical)22.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED
22. Hashish Boyz (Medical)23.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & REC
27. Rair - Bay City23.7 mi awayClosed until 9pm ET
I shop at the one in Muskegon. Everyone there is knowledgeable, compassionate, interested in helping he's your ills with cannabis products. The quality of their products keeps me coming back through the door. Smiling faces and joyous employees makes it feel like I'm coming home. The fact that they use aeroponics, make their own edibles, and are investing in the communities in which they've set up shop, makes this my favorite dispensary to shop. Then I have the delivery option. It is awesome to walk in the door and be greeted with a "hey Dee, how you doing. What can we help you with today."read full review
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