Dispensaries accepting cash in Vassar, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1309
All Dispensary results
- REC
2. JARS Cannabis - SaginawPickup in under 30 mins19.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
4. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup24.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
5. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
15. Green Light District (MED)17.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I don't know about their smoke but their clones have been top shelf. I still have the Huge Fat budded Elvis OG and a Lemon Kush I got there and I love them. They did a good clone selection. I wish I could get another Sweet Black Angel because that was pretty good. It had a nice tight bud with a delicious blackberry flavour with a decent effect. I was sad to see them stop offering clones since they have all been great and clean.read full review
- REC
19. Consume Cannabis Co. - Bay City20.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Very professional and knowledgeable about all products I've been to just about every despensary in bay county and these folks are the best by far the flower they have is very good even the cheaper stuff and u definitely get your money's worth the staff are just great and funny people love it even there staff up front and there security guard is by the best I've seen good dude u feel saferead full review
- MED
25. Hashish Boyz (Medical)23.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
26. Hashish Boyz (Recreational)23.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
28. Shango - Bay City (Recreational)23.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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