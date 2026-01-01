Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Vassar, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 674
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- REC
2. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
5. Consume Cannabis Co. - Bay City20.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Very professional and knowledgeable about all products I've been to just about every despensary in bay county and these folks are the best by far the flower they have is very good even the cheaper stuff and u definitely get your money's worth the staff are just great and funny people love it even there staff up front and there security guard is by the best I've seen good dude u feel saferead full review
- REC
10. Shango - Bay City (Recreational)23.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED & REC
11. Rair - Bay City23.7 mi awayClosed until 9pm ET
I shop at the one in Muskegon. Everyone there is knowledgeable, compassionate, interested in helping he's your ills with cannabis products. The quality of their products keeps me coming back through the door. Smiling faces and joyous employees makes it feel like I'm coming home. The fact that they use aeroponics, make their own edibles, and are investing in the communities in which they've set up shop, makes this my favorite dispensary to shop. Then I have the delivery option. It is awesome to walk in the door and be greeted with a "hey Dee, how you doing. What can we help you with today."read full review
- REC
13. Consume - Lapeer REC25.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I like shopping here and am a medical patient. I find the new specials and recreational strains a bit confusing. A good example is I enjoy blue dream but for some reason it is listed as recreational so for me to purchase it I must pay the higher recreational taxes . Who or what determines what is recreational and what is medical? Right now if you review the menu there are more recreational strands than medical 47-30 and many not designated at all. Glad they again started sending out the specials but I find that very confusing today’s specials were 10 grams for $50 or 10 grams for $90 good but what strains ? Doesn’t say ? I called to see what strands were the specials was told all our strains are on special every day so is it really a special if it’s that price everyday. Still a nice place and extremely nice people but to me seems they are trying to make it much harder than it needs to be.read full review
- REC
27. Ultra Cannabis (REC)Pickup65.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
29. Nature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)32 dealsDeliveryPickup66.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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