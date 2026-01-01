Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Walled Lake, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 594
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
19. JARS Cannabis - Mt ClemensDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins29.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- REC
23. JARS Cannabis - Hazel ParkPickup in under 30 mins21.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & REC
29. Remedy 313 Detroit (Rec & Med)13.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I am thrilled to tell the incredible staff at Remedy that Niko went above and beyond what anyone should have for me. I had locked my keys in my truck. Niko said "I live in Novi, let me run you home on my lunch so you can get back in." It was one of the kindest efforts shown to me ever. I feel just like family when I deal with anyone in the store. Thank you Remedy for Niko and her blessings to me. I will never forget thisread full review
- REC
30. Quality Roots - Berkley14.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Tonight Chris and (just)Max served me and I expressed through chit chat that I had a rough day. They kindly listened and made me feel much better and were professional and personable. Very nice young men! But I have not had a bad experience since they conviently opened 5 min. away from me which is cool. Various products to choose from and always clean and musicalread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.