Medical marijuana dispensaries in Walled Lake, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 979
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- MED
3. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup23.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MED
11. Green Cross Detroit - West10.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I moved to the far side, so I rarely get there. Bought an ounce of Golden Goat, which they have had twice before. This harvest is fire, perfect firmness of velvet buds, smooth and flavorful, the quality which other dispensaries call Reserve and Top Shelf. Thank you Green Cross for selling REAL marijuana (not shaken, not stirred). I’ve been stopping in for almost 4 years, and the integrity of the weed that you have always had is still intact with me. Fire every purchase, and I love fire weeds. Thank y’all for great service and great weed at better than fair prices! ;)read full review
- MED & REC
19. The Refinery - Kalamazoo16.4 mi away
Regular customer for over 2 yrs. Great service, but you won't keep the only strain I smoke is apples and bananas.Hard hitters apple and bananas is ok but more tasty terms in the regular grow.I bought 28 g of hard hitter but not satisfied.Can you keep apples and bananas in stock? Please grow this strain.Only then will I return.read full review
- MED
26. Smilez Wayne (MED)18.2 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
I came in a little over 2 weeks ago and Sarah was my blood tender was very helpful and knowledgeable in prices and product that was very pleased I definitely would request her every time I come she's a great person and a great personality and she gave me my choices if I wanted to better stuff or the other stuff and I like that makes you feel comfortable coming in give her a big blunt lolread full review
- MED
29. Nature's Medicines - Wayne (Medical)18.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I love shopping here, specifically because of Chris he is so kind, and helpful, I have built a personal connection with this bud tender, so I can tell when he is having an off day, which is hilarious because even then, AMAZING service, he goes extra miles to give you the assistance, and guidance you need with your meds even if you are spending 10$. Top tier service and I would tell any stranger on the street that they should work more to be like this young man.read full review
- MED & REC
30. The Flower Bowl - Inkster (Recreational)18.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS PLACE! There is rarely any wait & if there is , it’s not very long , however they never rush you . Today I had Brandon, & again, I couldn’t be happier. I actually pass 2 other dispensaries to go here , I would highly recommend them to anyone. Thanks for always keeping up your standardsread full review
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