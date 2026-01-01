Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Walled Lake, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 40
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- MED & REC
7. JARS Cannabis - Mt ClemensDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins29.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- REC
8. JARS Cannabis - Hazel ParkPickup in under 30 mins21.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
20. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids AlpineDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins116.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
23. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1Pickup174.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
25. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins226.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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