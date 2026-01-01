Dispensaries with industry discounts in Warren, Michigan
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- REC
9. Consume - Lapeer REC40.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I like shopping here and am a medical patient. I find the new specials and recreational strains a bit confusing. A good example is I enjoy blue dream but for some reason it is listed as recreational so for me to purchase it I must pay the higher recreational taxes . Who or what determines what is recreational and what is medical? Right now if you review the menu there are more recreational strands than medical 47-30 and many not designated at all. Glad they again started sending out the specials but I find that very confusing today’s specials were 10 grams for $50 or 10 grams for $90 good but what strains ? Doesn’t say ? I called to see what strands were the specials was told all our strains are on special every day so is it really a special if it’s that price everyday. Still a nice place and extremely nice people but to me seems they are trying to make it much harder than it needs to be.read full review
- REC
11. Nirvana Center - Monroe47.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Moe took the time to explain to my wife what the difference in brand, strand, and potency of edibles for the health issues she is dealing with. Drake is also just as knowledgeable in the products and has never steered me wrong in what my wife and I buy. This is probably the best dispensary I have ever had the pleasure to deal with. If you have any questions this is the place to have them answered.read full review
- REC
15. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup89.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- MED & REC
16. Nirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)92.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & REC
20. Shangri-La - Delphos1 deal134.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED
21. Greenlight - Marengo147.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & REC
28. Herbal Wellness Center - JeffersonvillePickup in under 30 mins199.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I am an older gentleman, retired now. I was curious to see a dispensary as I had never been in one. I had been to a couple of shops giving a ride to a friend but never went inside. I looked up Debbie's Dispensary on Google & since we had beautiful weather here one day, I decided to take a Road Trip to check it out. I was greeted by a nice young lady & a friendly fellow. Went in the back with him, very secure. I knew what I wanted [some edibles]. I had looked up their inventory from their helpful website. Very polite folks there, courteous & professional. The prices were lower than what I thought they would be. Another gentleman helped me out to my van which I greatly appreciated. All in all, a GREAT experience. Next time I go I think I'll bring them some cookies as a 'Thank You'.read full review
- MED
29. Guaranteed Dispensary (Now Open)200.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & REC
30. Shangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal223.1 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
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