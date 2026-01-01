Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Warren, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 66
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- MED
14. Restore Dispensaries - Doylestown435.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- REC
23. Higher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup415.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
- REC
24. High Profile - Ironwood445.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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