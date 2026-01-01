Dispensaries with senior discounts in Warren, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 765
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
18. Remedy 313 Detroit (Rec & Med)12.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I am thrilled to tell the incredible staff at Remedy that Niko went above and beyond what anyone should have for me. I had locked my keys in my truck. Niko said "I live in Novi, let me run you home on my lunch so you can get back in." It was one of the kindest efforts shown to me ever. I feel just like family when I deal with anyone in the store. Thank you Remedy for Niko and her blessings to me. I will never forget thisread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.