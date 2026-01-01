Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Warren, Michigan
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- MED
3. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup2.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
9. King of BudzPickup7.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I went to King of Budz in Roseville yesterday 1/6/26 for the first time. Never been to a dispensary. When I first walk in I met, the Greeter, which she goes by O. She was about as pleasant as they come. She checked my ID, asked me a couple of questions and then I went in. Walked in and was met by Julie. She was very nice and very helpful. I explained to her that this was my first time and my pain management doctor told me to try gummies or pot for my pain. My doctor cut my pain meds down to a third of what I was taking. My pain management doctor thinks he's God. Anyway, Julie asked me what I was looking or needed. She said that," you came to the right girl". So she told me the gummies she offered were the same she takes for pain. Long story short, both O and Julie were super nice. I will definitely be back. I highly recommend King of Budz to everyone. If you meet O at the door, you'll fell welcome. And if you go on a Thurs. Fri. Sat. or Sun. Look for Julie. I will let everyone know how it works out for me.read full review
- REC
23. JARS Cannabis - Hazel Park103 dealsPickup in under 30 mins5.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
28. LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren2.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
30. Sozo - Warren (MED)3.2 mi away
Look the worm facility is closed but I've been getting your product from King of budz. That said I can't wait every time I see something from your facility I run and get it because there's so much following going around now you guys have got the best quality weed hands down in the state of Michigan and I know that's a bold statement but I am a weed smoker for 40 years and I know what I'm talking about I am so tired of going to the dispensary and get a movie or mildew weed so you know what I only buy social weed because so so weed is Not high-microbial and Not my mildew.. it takes the stress off of my mind to know that I can go get some souls or we even got to worry about it being messed up or so high in microbial it tastes like crap you guys like I said hands down across the state of Michigan is the best grower of the product hands down I just can't say enough about your product man I appreciate you guys although I am upset about the facility on Hoover being closed but hopefully you get it back soon and thank you for always putting out a good productread full review
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