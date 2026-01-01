Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Warren, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 931
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- REC
4. Ultra Cannabis (REC)Pickup16.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
9. LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren2.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
13. Helping Hand Holistic Center4.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED & REC
14. Flavors Detroit4.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I come here just for the premium shake because nobody else has strain-specific shake, especially of this magnitude in variety. Their shake is better than most prepackaged ounces from other places. I’ve acquired a few strains specifically for their effects, and wasn’t disappointed at all. Great and friendly staff. Very convenient service, just sitting in the car. I want to try all the “flavors” of cannabis this place offers, they’re all amazing so far.read full review
- REC
19. Quality Roots - Hamtramck8.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Today i had the lovely experience of shopping with Jennifer. She took the time to guide me to get on an evening edible dose to help me get a better nights sleep. Before i left she asked me next time I’m in to let her know how they worked out taking the two brands of gummies together. I felt she actually cared!read full review
- REC
26. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins39.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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