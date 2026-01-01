Dispensaries with industry discounts in Watervliet, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 294
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2. Phix MI15.4 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
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3. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles25.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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8. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club30.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
13. Star Buds - Riverside18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins82.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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18. Star Buds - Westmont19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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21. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary14 dealsPickup in under 30 mins96.2 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
23. Aroma HillPickup in under 30 mins97.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
- REC
26. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup106.7 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
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