Dispensaries with senior discounts in Watervliet, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 484
Sponsored Dispensaries
- REC
7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
All Dispensary results
- REC
2. High Profile - Buchanan25.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
3. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)0.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- REC
5. Phix MI15.4 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
6. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles25.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
12. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins31.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
14. High Profile - Constantine38.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
15. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club30.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
18. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)34.6 mi away
- REC
19. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)35.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- REC
21. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)52.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
22. Potters Cannabis Boutique54.6 mi awayClosed until 7am ET
First impression, lobby is welcoming and open space unlike most lobbies, they have someone escort you and ask you what you are looking for vs the traditional walk in and fend for yourself route. They have this amazing selfie wall and the displays gives Kay jewelers vibes but over all clean and fair prices in every categories.read full review
- MED & REC
26. Zen Leaf - EvanstonPickup in under 30 mins73.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & REC
27. Zen Leaf - Rogers ParkPickup73.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
It was the first time in a dispensary where I encountered a very friendly clerk with abundant knowledge. Her name is Julissa. I had a lot of questions to figure out the strain and the dosage for my issues. She was great at picking the right one for me. It is farther away, but I will return here for my medical marijuana needs. Thank you, Julissa; you should get a raise!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.