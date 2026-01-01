Dispensaries with student discounts in Watervliet, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 242
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- REC
1. High Profile - Buchanan25.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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2. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)0.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
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3. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles25.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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9. High Profile - Constantine38.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
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10. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club30.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
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13. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)34.6 mi away
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14. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)35.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
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19. Star Buds - Riverside18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins82.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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22. Star Buds - Westmont19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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24. Star Buds - Hoffman21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins93.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- REC
25. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary14 dealsPickup in under 30 mins96.2 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
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26. Aroma HillPickup in under 30 mins97.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
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29. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup106.7 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
- MED & REC
30. Amazing BudzPickup115.8 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
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